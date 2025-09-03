© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:51 AM MDT

A Rock Springs High School graduate and his team were recently honored with a national award. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Nick Jasnoch was awarded the International Association of Fire Chiefs Ben Franklin Award of Valor along with two colleagues. The firefighters were called to a scene where a speeding SUV had gone airborne and crashed into the third floor of a senior living apartment building. It landed right on the main gas line, and there was a passenger trapped in the car. With no protective gear and time of the essence, Jasnoch and his team headed in and safely extracted the survivor.

A group recently passed through Casper, using their own two feet to get to Washington, D.C. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Esther Tishman had the urge to just move after seeing President Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky’s shouting match in the Oval Office in July. So, she set out from Oregon to the nation’s capital in less than five months to connect with the people along the way. Fellow walkers have joined her for parts of it.

A Buffalo family has been helping keep a stretch of road clean for over three decades. The Sheridan Press reports Jay and Betsy Edwards set out twice a year to clean up a four mile stretch of U.S. Highway 16. They see it as a way to show their pride in their state and keep it beautiful. Occasionally, they’re joined by friends and family, but it has been primarily Jay and Betsy keeping the place cleaned up.
