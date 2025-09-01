© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 1, 2025 at 4:54 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 1, 1903, the first automobile was delivered in Cheyenne. On September 1, 1942, the Casper Army Air Base received official permission to open for business. On September 2, 1869, voters at the first territorial elections in Wyoming elected only Democrats to the territorial legislature. Twenty years later, on September 2, 1889, the Wyoming State Constitutional Convention convened at the Territorial Capitol in Cheyenne. On September 2, 1953, the first dial telephone system in Carbon County opened in Hanna. On September 3, 1931, a jury found a Gillette man not guilty of unlawful hypnotism. On September 4, 1915, it was reported that in Diamondville, “70-year-old man wrestles with mad bull.” We don’t know why or who won. On September 5, 1894, the first Jewish wedding in Wyoming was held in Cheyenne. On September 6, 1870, Louisa Swain became the first woman to vote in the Wyoming Territory. On September 6, 1887, the University of Wyoming opened.
