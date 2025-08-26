© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:08 AM MDT

Cheyenne will soon have a colorful water tank, with a second coming next year. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports local artist Jordan Dean has been working on murals for the two water tanks on the hill above Storey Boulevard. The North City Tower is nearing completion with a herd of galloping horses and two meadowlarks flying above them. The Buffalo Ridge Tower will depict a Native American woman and two running bison, and should be done in time for next Fourth of July.

Rock Springs is also a little more colorful thanks to a new photo opportunity. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports you can pose with a bright 3D sign proclaiming you are in Downtown Rock Springs, Wyoming. The new landmark is designed for selfies and group shots alike.

A Minnesota man just completed the challenging Continental Divide Trail hike, with a twist - he did half of it on one wheel. Jamey Mossengren ended his adventure in Dubois after becoming the first person to unicycle the trail. He used the trip to raise awareness for suicide prevention and to help himself heal from the recent loss of his sister to suicide.

And, according to tour company Antelope Canyon, Bighorn Canyon is the ninth most visited canyon in the U.S.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel