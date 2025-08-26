Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 26

Cheyenne will soon have a colorful water tank, with a second coming next year. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports local artist Jordan Dean has been working on murals for the two water tanks on the hill above Storey Boulevard. The North City Tower is nearing completion with a herd of galloping horses and two meadowlarks flying above them. The Buffalo Ridge Tower will depict a Native American woman and two running bison, and should be done in time for next Fourth of July.

Rock Springs is also a little more colorful thanks to a new photo opportunity. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports you can pose with a bright 3D sign proclaiming you are in Downtown Rock Springs, Wyoming. The new landmark is designed for selfies and group shots alike.

A Minnesota man just completed the challenging Continental Divide Trail hike, with a twist - he did half of it on one wheel. Jamey Mossengren ended his adventure in Dubois after becoming the first person to unicycle the trail. He used the trip to raise awareness for suicide prevention and to help himself heal from the recent loss of his sister to suicide.

And, according to tour company Antelope Canyon, Bighorn Canyon is the ninth most visited canyon in the U.S.