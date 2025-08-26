© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The Mess Kit #520: Ernest C. Miller Papers

Published August 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of The Mess Kit newspaper, June 1919. Box 24, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — The Mess Kit - Ernest C. Miller Papers image1.jpg
Cover of The Mess Kit newspaper, June 1919. Box 24, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of The Mess Kit newspaper, June 1919. Box 24, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — The Mess Kit - Ernest C. Miller Papers image2.jpg
Page of The Mess Kit newspaper, June 1919. Box 24, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of The Mess Kit newspaper, June 1919. Box 24, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — The Mess Kit - Ernest C. Miller Papers image3.jpg
Page of The Mess Kit newspaper, June 1919. Box 24, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cartoon from The Mess Kit newspaper, June 1919. Box 24, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — The Mess Kit - Ernest C. Miller Papers image4.jpg
Cartoon from The Mess Kit newspaper, June 1919. Box 24, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

By June 1919, World War I had come to a close, but substantial numbers of American servicemen remained stationed in France. While they eagerly awaited their discharge papers, they could pass the time reading the newspaper of the American Expeditionary Forces.

The Mess Kit newspaper cost just one French franc. Much of the content was humorous. It was filled with poems and song parodies contributed by soldiers. One article titled “Naked Yanks Must March Through Cooties’ Inferno on Road to USA” was a comical take on the Army’s approach to dealing with the uncomfortable problem of lice.
 
In another article servicemen were warned of the dangers of drinking marce [pronounced mars], a potent beverage made by French housewives. The Mess Kit stated, “the safest plan to pursue in respect to marce is to leave it in the bottle.”

Half a page of the paper was dedicated to the reopening of French pastry shops and the return of chocolate eclairs. During the war, sugar had been rationed and pastry shops closed.

Learn more by reading a 1919 copy of The Mess Kit newspaper in the Ernest C. Miller papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250