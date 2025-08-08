Around Wyoming, Friday, August 8

Sheep Mountain Trail is a little bit longer thanks to a group of volunteers from across the country. The Powell Tribune reports members of the American Hiking Society used their vacation time to build a mile of new trail on BLM-administered land. It now leads to a panoramic vista with a 360-degree view from above Buffalo Bill Reservoir, nearby peaks and the North Fork of the Shoshone River.

A red-tailed hawk near Jackson is soaring the skies again thanks to a good Samaritan and the Teton Raptor Center. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Josh Turner found the bird injured on his porch in May. He caught it and called up the raptor center, which took it from there. The bird had injuries related to being shot and spent 64 days being rehabilitated and learning to fly again. Once healed, he shot out of the carrier back on Turner’s property to rejoin the sky.

Yellowstone National Park is sporting a new thermal pool. WyoFile reports the ice blue feature is a little bigger than a backyard hot tub. It formed sometime over the winter, likely starting around Christmas. Rangers discovered it while doing routine maintenance in the Norris Geyser Basin. It hasn’t been named yet.

And, according to private education recruitment agency Find a Super Tutor, Casper and Cheyenne are the top two U.S. metro areas earning the most money for tutoring.