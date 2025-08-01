Around Wyoming, Friday, July 31

A Florida 11-year-old’s dreams came true on the Wyoming plains. The Laramie Boomerang reports Sawyer Moore was born with an inoperable tumor on his brain stem. As a result, he uses a wheelchair and has limited mobility. But Sawyer is cowboy tough. Through the Dreams Come True nonprofit, he and his family flew to a Wyoming ranch. Sawyer got to see the state’s unique wildlife, have a real cowboy cookout, visit Yellowstone, was honored at the Jubilee Days Rodeo, and more.

Another dream came true for an 8-year-old girl. Through Make-A-Wish, Sammy got to be a Grand Teton National Park ranger. According to a park Facebook post, Ranger Sammy arrived already an expert on wildlife facts and eager to help. She used a tracking device to find a hidden GPS collar that animals wear, explored emergency vehicles, including testing the sirens, and handled visitor questions like a pro.

The Central Wyoming Foster Grandparent Program recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Northern Wyoming News reports it pairs retirees with participating schools. The program aids teachers by providing students with social, emotional and academic support and helps build bonds across generations.