Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 28

Cody is getting a little more colorful. The Cody Enterprise reports the local public art committee is wrapping traffic signal boxes in paintings from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. By the end of August, six boxes around town will be wrapped in these vinyl depictions of ranching and the local landscape.

Two Sheridan high school Future Business Leaders of America teams recently returned from a national competition. The Sheridan Press reports Maggie Brogdon, Avery Bolling and Lindsey Walker represented Big Horn High School. Nine Tongue River High School students traveled to the competition, with seven competing. They received the Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit. It recognizes local chapters that have actively participated in projects and programs that align with the goals of FBLA.

A Worland resident’s birthday wish came true. Northern Wyoming News reports that what Ursula Altom wanted for her 87th birthday was to ride a bicycle again. So, the staff at Worland Healthcare worked to spin up an opportunity for her. Altom says she felt like a kid again as she rode around in front of friends, church family, and fellow residents.

And, according to kitchenware company HENCKELS, Wyomingites are searching for recipes online the most in the country.