© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:34 AM MDT

Cody is getting a little more colorful. The Cody Enterprise reports the local public art committee is wrapping traffic signal boxes in paintings from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. By the end of August, six boxes around town will be wrapped in these vinyl depictions of ranching and the local landscape.

Two Sheridan high school Future Business Leaders of America teams recently returned from a national competition. The Sheridan Press reports Maggie Brogdon, Avery Bolling and Lindsey Walker represented Big Horn High School. Nine Tongue River High School students traveled to the competition, with seven competing. They received the Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit. It recognizes local chapters that have actively participated in projects and programs that align with the goals of FBLA.

A Worland resident’s birthday wish came true. Northern Wyoming News reports that what Ursula Altom wanted for her 87th birthday was to ride a bicycle again. So, the staff at Worland Healthcare worked to spin up an opportunity for her. Altom says she felt like a kid again as she rode around in front of friends, church family, and fellow residents.

And, according to kitchenware company HENCKELS, Wyomingites are searching for recipes online the most in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.