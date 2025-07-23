© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:05 AM MDT

A Cheyenne 16-year-old recently visited Washington, D.C., to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Breakthrough T1D selected Tyler Trimble and 170 other youth from across the country to meet with members of Congress. They also attended leadership and character-building programming.

A new nonprofit is looking to save a beloved local fixture. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports residents were upset when they learned of plans to close the civic center because of maintenance costs. So, a group of them formed the Old Timers Civic Center Public Benefit, exclusively to support operating, maintaining and renovating the civic center.

Ducks Unlimited recently celebrated the completion of a wetland restoration project. The Saratoga Sun reports the organization installed new infrastructure at the Saratoga Lake wetlands to improve water flow and protect the water quality of the Platte River. They also created a new wetland area there.

And, according to a new study from DesignRush, Wyoming is the second best in the country for solo business profitability. Founders keep an average of $41,647 per year after expenses.
