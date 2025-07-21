Around Wyoming, Monday, July 21

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 20, 1954, a Gila Monster was found in Casper. They’re native to New Mexico. On July 21, 1897, a group of citizens met and named their town Thermopolis in a nod to the local hot springs. On July 22, 1890, a “splendid” marble quarry opened near Rawlins. On July 22, 1922, a Casper woman “runs amuck with gun in jealous rage.” She was fined $100. On July 25, 1849, forty-niner Elisha Perkins found 40 or 50 notes with news for emigrants coming behind him stuck on forked sticks at the Parting of the Ways west of South Pass. On July 25, 1868, Wyoming Territory was created by the Organic Act of Wyoming. It was carved out of portions of the Dakota, Idaho, and Utah territories. On July 27, 1933, Wyoming pioneer W.O. Owen took a bike ride through Yellowstone on the same bike he rode during an 1883 tour through the park. He was 74.