Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 17, 2025 at 7:13 AM MDT

Some Sheridan County athletes recently placed highly in the Nike Outdoor National track meet. The Sheridan Press reports the Broncs' 1600-meter sprint medley relay team of Rudy Green, Ryder Charest, Chance Morris, and Maddux Jarvis placed first overall with a time of three minutes, 32.41 seconds. The 4x400-meter relay team of Morris, Charest, Green, and Garrett Otto placed sixth overall with a time of three minutes, 18.18 seconds. And Jarvis placed fourth in the freshman 100-meter championship.

307 Horse Racing broke a record for the richest race in Wyoming’s history. The Gillette News Record reports the horse R Dash of Fire won the $226,000 purse.

Three Laramie County Sheriff’s Office K9 teams have received national certifications. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports K9 Arek and Deputy Groendal and K9 Blair and Deputy Wright are now certified in explosive odor detection. And Deputy Wiltanger and K9 Dak earned their certification in narcotics detection.

And, according to global incontinence brand TENA, Wyoming ranks as the best state for easily findable, clean, and accessible public bathrooms. 84% of public restrooms in Wyoming score 4 stars or above in user reviews, highlighting their cleanliness and maintenance.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

