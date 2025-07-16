© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 16, 2025 at 7:11 AM MDT

Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne recently celebrated the retirement of three of their “Dirt Boyz”. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Thomas Pachniak, David Simpson, and Victor Moore have helped keep the base running smoothly with all things pavement and construction. Between the three, they have over 125 years of knowledge that they’ve passed on to the next generation taking their places.

A Sheridan chess player recently returned from a national competition. The Sheridan Press reports Kamari Barth only started playing chess two years ago. But she was the first player Wyoming has sent to the Susan Polgar Foundation Girls’ Invitational in St. Louis, Missouri.

An ancient variety of wheat will soon be landing on locals’ plates. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the University of Wyoming’s Neolithic Brand Wyoming First Grains donated 3,000 pounds of emmer, also known as farro, to the state’s food bank. The grain has deep historical roots and a rich nutritional value.

And, according to kitchenware brand HENCKELS, Wyomingites are searching for online recipes the second most in the country.
Ivy Engel
