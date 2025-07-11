Federal appeals court blocks 'click to cancel' rule

A federal court unsubscribed from the Federal Trade Commission’s ‘click to cancel’ rule that would have made it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions. Just days before it was supposed to go into effect, the rule was struck down by an appeals court in St. Louis.

Economics researcher Neale Mahoney speaks with Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid about the economic outcomes of this decision.

