Around Wyoming, Friday, July 11

A Casper resident has returned home to help support local youth. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Elliott Hinkle moved to Oregon for school in 2014. At the time, they said they would never return to the Oil City. But now, Hinkle is back and working with local LGBTQ organizations. They're also developing youth-centric spaces and improving suicide prevention efforts.

A 104-year-old woman from Mozambique has a new wheelchair thanks to some Basin girls. The Basin Republican Rustler reports former resident Jennifer Jacobs is a missionary in Mozambique. She told her niece about Mae Daniel and how she had broken her femur and hip. Jacobs’ niece and a group of friends got to work fundraising. Mae Daniel, in Mozambique, sent the girls a video thanking them and praising their hard work.

Cody’s City Park just got a new splash of color. The Cody Enterprise reports James Overstreet completed a new mural at the park’s bandshell. The work pays homage to the spirit of the Cody community and features Buffalo Bill Cody, bison and the rugged landscapes of the Greater Yellowstone area. It’s done in Overstreet’s “abstractly real” style, adding pops of bright colors to more naturalistic hues.