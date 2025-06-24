© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Measles outbreak slows pace in Mountain West states

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Jenny Kinsey
Published June 24, 2025 at 11:05 AM MDT
Measles-NFID

As Texas contends with more than 750 cases of the measles, much smaller outbreaks in Mountain West states appear to be subsiding. That’s according to New Mexico’s top health official, who is tracking a downward trend.

“The outbreak does already appear to be slowing down,” said Dr. Daniel Sosin, the medical epidemiologist for the state. “We are seeing one or two cases a week. The last two weeks, we’ve had no new New Mexico cases.”

From wastewater to in-person follow ups, the state’s Department of Health is tracking the highly-contagious disease. Measles can cause fever and a rash - and in the worst instances death..

So far this year, New Mexico has tracked 81 cases – but the rate of infections has slowed down significantly in recent weeks.

A total of 1,197 cases have been reported this year across the country. The vast majority emanate from West Texas, where there have been 97 hospitalizations and two deaths among children since the outbreak began earlier this year, according to that state’s health department.

Colorado has reported one new case. Arizona one potential exposure and Montana, two possible exposures within an already affected household.

Sosin recommends the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov for more information about the measles status in individual states. The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) maintains a website at measles.doh.nm.gov.

If you suspect you have been exposed to or contracted the measles virus contact a health care professional immediately.
Jenny Kinsey
Jenny Kinsey is a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau based at KANW in
