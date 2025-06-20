Around Wyoming, Friday, June 20

The commander of Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne recently relinquished his post, rounding out a full-circle career moment. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Col. Johnny Galbert got his first duty assignment at the base when he was just a second lieutenant. Then, years later, he returned as a colonel and became its commander. He oversaw 4,200 personnel and 150 Minuteman III ICBM missiles.

A Jacksonite will be representing the country in the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Spain this fall. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Anna Gibson finished first in the U.S. championships, punching her ticket to the Classic Mountain category of the international competition.

A group of petroglyphs in northeast Wyoming are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Oil City News reports the carvings in the Daly Petroglyphs date between 1,500 years ago and the mid-1800s. The imagery reflects the traditional cultural and spiritual beliefs of local Native American tribes.

And the Hayden Arch Bridge west of Cody is turning 100 tomorrow. There will be a special birthday party to recognize the bridge’s significance and designer Charles Hayden’s legacy.