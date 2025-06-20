© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, June 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:54 AM MDT

The commander of Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne recently relinquished his post, rounding out a full-circle career moment. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Col. Johnny Galbert got his first duty assignment at the base when he was just a second lieutenant. Then, years later, he returned as a colonel and became its commander. He oversaw 4,200 personnel and 150 Minuteman III ICBM missiles.

A Jacksonite will be representing the country in the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Spain this fall. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Anna Gibson finished first in the U.S. championships, punching her ticket to the Classic Mountain category of the international competition.

A group of petroglyphs in northeast Wyoming are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Oil City News reports the carvings in the Daly Petroglyphs date between 1,500 years ago and the mid-1800s. The imagery reflects the traditional cultural and spiritual beliefs of local Native American tribes.

And the Hayden Arch Bridge west of Cody is turning 100 tomorrow. There will be a special birthday party to recognize the bridge’s significance and designer Charles Hayden’s legacy.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

