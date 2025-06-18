© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:31 AM MDT

Students at Sheridan Junior High and two area elementaries got a little creative while giving the younger ones a peek into what it’s like at junior high. The Sheridan Press reports seventh and eighth graders worked with fourth and fifth grade students to paint designs on the sidewalks around the playgrounds. They used the time together to ask questions and share tips and tricks.

A Casper woman is celebrating a year of life after a medical emergency should have killed her. Oil City News reports Kammi Shaw had a brain bleed last year and was rushed to a hospital in Denver. She underwent an emergency surgery to remove part of her skull to relieve the pressure on her brain. She spent weeks in a catatonic state and on a ventilator. Since then, she’s been recovering remarkably well, though she still has some hurdles to go. She even ran a 5k and half of the Casper Marathon.

A Sweetwater County nurse has received a national award. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Elizabeth Stott was given the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Stott was nominated by patients and their families.

And, according to dating.com, people named Mary and John are the most likely to get responses on a dating platform in Wyoming.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

