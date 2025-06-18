© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:06 AM MDT

A Lander mom has partnered with the high school robotics club and the LOR Foundation to make the community a little more accessible. County10 reports Amber Peckham-Jones’ young daughter has cerebral palsy. Using information from the nationwide Go Baby Go! effort, the robotics club is modifying six battery-operated ride-on cars to give Amber’s daughter and five other kids more access to play and exploration.

A rare classic car spent some of its life in Casper, and now, its owner wants to know more. Oil City News reports only three 1970 Plymouth Hemi Road Runner convertibles were ever made. One of them was originally bought in small-town Kansas, but was recently purchased from a storage lot in New Mexico. Somewhere between there, it spent some time in Moore Motor Sales’ lot in Casper. The new owner is looking for who brought it there and who eventually took it out.

Douglas has a new, prehistoric sculpture. The Douglas Budget reports the local arts council enlisted the help of the middle school to create a steel mammoth inspired by the nearby LaPrele mammoth site. It will travel to various parks around town before it goes to its permanent home in front of the new community center.

And, Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources was named a finalist for the National Gold Medal Award Program for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.