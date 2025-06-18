Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 18

A Lander mom has partnered with the high school robotics club and the LOR Foundation to make the community a little more accessible. County10 reports Amber Peckham-Jones’ young daughter has cerebral palsy. Using information from the nationwide Go Baby Go! effort, the robotics club is modifying six battery-operated ride-on cars to give Amber’s daughter and five other kids more access to play and exploration.

A rare classic car spent some of its life in Casper, and now, its owner wants to know more. Oil City News reports only three 1970 Plymouth Hemi Road Runner convertibles were ever made. One of them was originally bought in small-town Kansas, but was recently purchased from a storage lot in New Mexico. Somewhere between there, it spent some time in Moore Motor Sales’ lot in Casper. The new owner is looking for who brought it there and who eventually took it out.

Douglas has a new, prehistoric sculpture. The Douglas Budget reports the local arts council enlisted the help of the middle school to create a steel mammoth inspired by the nearby LaPrele mammoth site. It will travel to various parks around town before it goes to its permanent home in front of the new community center.

And, Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources was named a finalist for the National Gold Medal Award Program for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.