© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

What we know about the Air India plane crash

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 10:06 AM MDT

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after departing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The flight carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed into a medical college minutes after taking off. Ahmedabad’s police commissioner says one passenger has been found alive.

We get the latest on this developing story from Diaa Hadid, NPR’s international correspondent in Mumbai.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.