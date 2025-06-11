Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 11

Visitors to Kendrick Park in Sheridan will be greeted by a local artist, at least a statue of one. The Sheridan Press reports E. William Gollings was a Western and cowboy artist who lived there for nearly 30 years in the early 1900s. The statue of him used to stand at the Museum at the Bighorns’ old building, but needed a new home when the museum moved. The park was considered to move Gollings’ studio to following his death, so the museum felt it was a good place for his statue.

Fort Caspar is honoring six cavalry soldiers this weekend. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the historic site will lay headstones for the men who died while protecting the telegraph route that ran through the area in 1865 and ’66. The soldiers were buried along the line, and their bodies never recovered. But the headstones will be a memorial to their service.

A Cody woman has been recognized for her work for Ukraine. The Powell Tribune reports Yulia Matviyenko-Piazza was featured on the cover of Marigold Magazine and in an article about 10 activist women who refuse to be silenced. Not only is Yulia an advocate, but she and her husband have sponsored 50 Ukrainians to come to America since the start of the war. They also started a nonprofit promoting the economic security and development of Ukraine.

And, according to QR Code Generator, Cheyenne is the tenth best state capital for stargazing.