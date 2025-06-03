© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Little progress made on peace talks after Ukraine's drone strike on Russian airbases

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 3, 2025 at 9:49 AM MDT

Ukraine and Russia appeared to make little progress in their latest peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey. The meeting came after Ukraine’s major drone attack on airbases deep inside Russian territory, an attack that officials say took months to prepare.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Siobhan O’Grady, Ukraine bureau chief for the Washington Post.

Here & Now Newsroom

