© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Star Trek from A to Z #497: Gene L. Coon Papers

Published June 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of the “Star Trek Concordance”, March 1969. Box 31, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Star Trek from A to Z - Gene L. Coon Papers image1.jpg
Cover of the “Star Trek Concordance”, March 1969. Box 31, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A synopsis of Star Trek from the “Star Trek Concordance”, March 1969. Box 31, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Star Trek from A to Z - Gene L. Coon Papers image2.jpg
A synopsis of Star Trek from the “Star Trek Concordance”, March 1969. Box 31, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of definitions from the “Star Trek Concordance”, March 1969. Box 31, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Star Trek from A to Z - Gene L. Coon Papers image3.jpg
A page of definitions from the “Star Trek Concordance”, March 1969. Box 31, Gene L. Coon papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Star Trek has been inspiring avid fans since it was first televised in 1966. In the beginning, the very most dedicated enthusiasts spent months pouring over scripts and audio recordings of the show. They collaborated to produce an astonishingly detailed concordance – a sort of dictionary of all the people, places, and things related to Star Trek. Predating even word processors, the document was typed up on an IBM Selectric.

In addition to synopses of each episode, the concordance provided detailed backstories for each of the main characters. But perhaps most impressively, the concordance explained, from A to Z, all the many terms used in the original two seasons of Star Trek

Curious about the “Prime Directive” or how a phaser worked? Wonder what tribbles eat? Just consult the concordance. Even obscure references from the show were included. Only the most diehard fans would know that Alice in Wonderland and the White Rabbit appeared in one episode or that another episode included a scene from Hamlet performed aboard the Starship Enterprise.

See the “Star Trek Concordance” in the Gene L. Coon papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center