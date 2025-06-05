© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 5, 2025 at 5:44 AM MDT

The Torrington Sports Complex is getting a new name to honor an active community member. The Torrington Telegram reports Art Thompson and several other locals founded the town’s Little League program in 1965. Thompson helped coach its first Little League all-star team and went on to finish second at the state tournament in 1967. A year later, he helped guide the team to its first state title. Thompson passed away in February. The dedication will be in July.

A decorated Marine sniper from Casper is the namesake of a new cabin for other veterans. The Lusk Herald reports Operation Remount works with veterans and wild horses. BJ’s Cabin, named for Billy James “BJ” Shepperson, will be there to house program participants. Shepperson passed away in 2018, but funds from his father’s estate helped build the cabin, and his brother was there for the dedication ceremony.

A mechanic shop in Moorcoft has been honored for its support of employees in the military. The Moorcroft Leader reports G.W. Repair LLC received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Seven Seals Award. He was nominated by an employee who’s currently on his second deployment.
