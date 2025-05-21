Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 21

After a recent hard few weeks for grizzly bears near Grand Teton National Park, the Park Service had some good news. Buckrail reports last week, two of Grizzly 1063’s cubs were found dead, with her third cub’s whereabouts unknown. But staff of the park shared that the third cub and its momma are back together in the Colter Bay area.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office recently introduced a new member of their force. According to a Facebook post, K9 Goose is fast, focused, and only drools when necessary. Goose and his human, Deputy Jake Fourman, are ready to serve, protect, and maybe sniff a few things along the way.

The Casper Streets and Traffic Division recently completed a herculean task. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the city’s three week “Pothole-a-Palooza” ended with more than 1,800 road repairs on city-owned streets. It took 143 tons of asphalt to accomplish the job.

Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation’s program coordinator recently received an international certification. Jessie Walters is the only Wyomingite to get the Certification in Volunteer Administration. The CVA is the only international professional certification in the field.