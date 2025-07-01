Beloved Professor and Exemplary Alumni #504: Robert C. Warner Papers

Bob Warner was a Douglas, Wyoming native who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He returned to Wyoming after the war to run the family ranch. Then, unusually, Warner decided at the age of 40 to give up ranch life. He enrolled at the University of Wyoming where he majored in English and journalism.

He joined the UW journalism faculty as a lecturer and was promoted to assistant professor in 1975. He was granted tenure in 1977. His colleagues called him “one of the most skilled teachers that the university possessed” and praised him for his caring, generous nature.



Students enjoyed listening to his stories about his time in the South Pacific during the war. But Warner wasn’t just a gifted storyteller. He was a superb listener, too. Students knew they could turn to him if they needed help or just a sympathetic ear. He was also known for his skill as an academic advisor and his vise-like handshake.



Warner’s interests extended beyond journalism. He was an expert on Alfred Jacob Miller and took pride in helping to secure the Alfred Jacob Miller Collection of 19th century Western American paintings for UW.

