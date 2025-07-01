© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Beloved Professor and Exemplary Alumni #504: Robert C. Warner Papers

Wyoming Public Radio
Published July 1, 2025 at 11:22 AM MDT
Photograph of Robert C. Warner in his office at the University of Wyoming, 1981. Box 1, Robert C. Warner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Beloved Professor and Exemplary Alumni - Robert C. Warner Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Robert C. Warner in his office at the University of Wyoming, 1981. Box 1, Robert C. Warner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Certificate of Recognition for Robert C. Warner from the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences, July 1993. Box 1, Robert C. Warner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Beloved Professor and Exemplary Alumni - Robert C. Warner Papers image2.jpg
Certificate of Recognition for Robert C. Warner from the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences, July 1993. Box 1, Robert C. Warner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Letter from the Society of Professional Journalists at the University of Wyoming about the memorial reunion for Robert “Bob” Warner, February 6, 1989. Box 1, Robert C. Warner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Beloved Professor and Exemplary Alumni - Robert C. Warner Papers image3.jpg
Letter from the Society of Professional Journalists at the University of Wyoming about the memorial reunion for Robert “Bob” Warner, February 6, 1989. Box 1, Robert C. Warner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cover of the program for the Robert Combs Warner memorial reunion, February 18, 1989. Box 1, Robert C. Warner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Beloved Professor and Exemplary Alumni - Robert C. Warner Papers image4.jpg
Cover of the program for the Robert Combs Warner memorial reunion, February 18, 1989. Box 1, Robert C. Warner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Bob Warner was a Douglas, Wyoming native who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He returned to Wyoming after the war to run the family ranch. Then, unusually, Warner decided at the age of 40 to give up ranch life. He enrolled at the University of Wyoming where he majored in English and journalism.

He joined the UW journalism faculty as a lecturer and was promoted to assistant professor in 1975. He was granted tenure in 1977. His colleagues called him “one of the most skilled teachers that the university possessed” and praised him for his caring, generous nature.
 
Students enjoyed listening to his stories about his time in the South Pacific during the war. But Warner wasn’t just a gifted storyteller. He was a superb listener, too. Students knew they could turn to him if they needed help or just a sympathetic ear. He was also known for his skill as an academic advisor and his vise-like handshake.
 
Warner’s interests extended beyond journalism. He was an expert on Alfred Jacob Miller and took pride in helping to secure the Alfred Jacob Miller Collection of 19th century Western American paintings for UW.

Learn more in the Robert C. Warner papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center

