Around Wyoming, Friday, May 16

Grand Teton National Park got creative while trying to protect sage grouse from departing and arriving planes. Buckrail reports the Teton Raptor Center, Jackson Hole Middle School art students, and local artist Lori Solem created four papier mache sage grouse. A 100-acre field just south of the Jackson Hole Airport runway was restored, and the four fake birds were set out to lure the real ones to relocate their spring mating displays there.

A Sheridan-based team will be the state’s only competitors at the regional Interscholastic Equestrian Association competition in Cheyenne this weekend. The Sheridan Press reports the Red Grade Riders accumulated enough points to advance to the team portion of the competition, plus they have three individual qualifiers.

Two University of Wyoming students recently brought home the university’s first top-three win in five years at the DECA international convention. The Laramie Boomerang reports Kellen McCoul and Erin Rees earned third place for their presentation on rodeo marketing. They were tasked with picking a niche sport, given an hour to develop a marketing strategy for it, then gave a 15-minute presentation.

And, according to Statista, there’s a 25% lower than average interest in reality TV in Wyoming.