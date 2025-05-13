Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 14

Some nearly 70-year-old needlework blocks have been rediscovered and are making their way back to their creators’ families. The Star Valley Independent reports the 13 pieces were likely the start of a friendship quilt. They were found mixed in with other fabric in Denna Lee Parsons Fluckiger’s attic after she died.

The Jackson High School track team recently broke a win drought. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the Broncs boys’ team won the Mountain Man Invite. It was their first meet win in 14 years.

Wyomingites may have recently spotted a strange new animal on the streets and highways of the state. The Guernsey Gazette reports a metallic statue of a moose known as “Holy Smokes” was driven around the state as a promotion for its upcoming silent auction, which happened earlier this month. It was made of repurposed metal items with hidden designs throughout.

A University of Wyoming instructional professor has received national recognition. Ramesh Sivanpillai was given a Lifetime Achievement Award from AmericaView. Sivanpillai has worked in remote sensing analysis after major disasters for years. He has introduced more than 4,000 K-8 students in Wyoming schools to remote sensing science and applications.