Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 13, 2025 at 6:08 PM MDT

Some nearly 70-year-old needlework blocks have been rediscovered and are making their way back to their creators’ families. The Star Valley Independent reports the 13 pieces were likely the start of a friendship quilt. They were found mixed in with other fabric in Denna Lee Parsons Fluckiger’s attic after she died.

The Jackson High School track team recently broke a win drought. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the Broncs boys’ team won the Mountain Man Invite. It was their first meet win in 14 years.

Wyomingites may have recently spotted a strange new animal on the streets and highways of the state. The Guernsey Gazette reports a metallic statue of a moose known as “Holy Smokes” was driven around the state as a promotion for its upcoming silent auction, which happened earlier this month. It was made of repurposed metal items with hidden designs throughout.

A University of Wyoming instructional professor has received national recognition. Ramesh Sivanpillai was given a Lifetime Achievement Award from AmericaView. Sivanpillai has worked in remote sensing analysis after major disasters for years. He has introduced more than 4,000 K-8 students in Wyoming schools to remote sensing science and applications.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
