Career advice for college graduates

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:51 AM MDT
New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. (Seth Wenig/AP)
As college graduation season begins, many young people entering the job market face an uncertain picture. Unemployment rates are up among recent graduates, and the Trump administration’s back-and-forth on tariffs only further muddy the waters.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill On Money,” has advice for graduates on their finances during this transition. She joins Peter O’Dowd for more.

