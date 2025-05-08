© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 8, 2025 at 5:30 AM MDT

A Bar Nunn woman is facing a difficult diagnosis by asking, “Why not me?” The Casper Star-Tribune reports Ashley Martin was diagnosed with a rare bladder cancer in October. She, her husband, and three kids travel to Salt Lake City every other week for chemotherapy. Through it all, her husband says she has been dealing with the diagnosis with grace and strength, and that she’s become his hero.

Sheridan College nursing students are getting hands on experience in a futuristic way. The Sheridan Press reports they work with simulated patients using a VR headset. Teachers are able to create a variety of patient scenarios, which allows students to work on new concepts right after learning them with low stakes.

A team of University of Wyoming students received second place in a national competition. Robert Coe, Charli Frankenfeld, Helena McGaugh, and Tristan Patterson competed in the 90-second presentation category at the 28th annual International Business Ethics Case Competition. They are the first UW team to go in nearly a decade.

And, according to WalletHub, out of over 1,300 analyzed cities, Cheyenne is the 45th best place to start a small business.
