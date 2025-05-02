© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, May 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 2, 2025 at 5:49 AM MDT

Hartville has a new old bakery. The Guernsey Gazette reports an old bakery oven was discovered a few years ago when a building covering it was torn down. Inspired, a group of local volunteers banded together to restore the oven and spruce up the area around it.

Parking just got a little easier in Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports an out-of-state investment group bought a parking lot in town and closed it earlier this spring. Over a dozen spots were blocked from use by customers of nearby businesses, causing more than a few headaches. So, local restaurant owner, Inalvalz Chavez, negotiated with the group, bought the lot, and reopened it.

A Buffalo woman has published a new book. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Sylvia Bruner wrote “The Wyoming Bomber Crash of 1943.” It tells the story of the B-17 plane that crashed in the Bighorns while carrying 10 crew members overseas to fight in World War II. Bruner says she just wants to help them be remembered.

And, according to private education recruitment site Find a Super Tutor, Wyoming is the second best state for tutors in the country. The state ranks highly in tutor salaries and amenities and leisure.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

