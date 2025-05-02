Around Wyoming, Friday, May 2

Hartville has a new old bakery. The Guernsey Gazette reports an old bakery oven was discovered a few years ago when a building covering it was torn down. Inspired, a group of local volunteers banded together to restore the oven and spruce up the area around it.

Parking just got a little easier in Rock Springs. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports an out-of-state investment group bought a parking lot in town and closed it earlier this spring. Over a dozen spots were blocked from use by customers of nearby businesses, causing more than a few headaches. So, local restaurant owner, Inalvalz Chavez, negotiated with the group, bought the lot, and reopened it.

A Buffalo woman has published a new book. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Sylvia Bruner wrote “The Wyoming Bomber Crash of 1943.” It tells the story of the B-17 plane that crashed in the Bighorns while carrying 10 crew members overseas to fight in World War II. Bruner says she just wants to help them be remembered.

And, according to private education recruitment site Find a Super Tutor, Wyoming is the second best state for tutors in the country. The state ranks highly in tutor salaries and amenities and leisure.