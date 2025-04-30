© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:26 AM MDT

The Riverton Police Department bomb squad was recently called in for a unique circumstance. The Riverton Ranger reports a local teen brought home an old box he’d found along the Wind River. He opened it and found what he thought were toy hand grenades. But his parents believed otherwise, and the squad was called to confirm and remove the live grenades. They’re still investigating how they got by the river.

Members of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron recently saved a man’s life in Antarctica. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a U.S. civilian contractor at McMurdo Station suffered a massive heart attack. In the first successful evacuation in 35 years, Maj. Nate Krueger and Master Sgt. Lyndsey Glotfelty flew the patient seven hours across one of the world’s most unforgiving terrains to Christchurch, New Zealand. The patient was able to leave the hospital days later.

Sheridan High School’s We the People team received a national award. The Sheridan Press reports the group participated in the national civics competition and scored the highest points in their unit. This is the second time the SHS program has received a unit award.
