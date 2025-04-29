Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 29

A Powell High School senior has finished her high school career as a drag racing champion. The Powell Tribune reports Kayla Peterson snagged the title of 2024 High School Champion from the Yellowstone Drag Strip in Acton, Montana. She also got a Wally Award, a hard to get trophy named after the National Hot Rod Association’s founder. She’s moving up to a new racing class and taking on a nursing degree at Northwest College.

A Tongue River High School senior’s work will be used to honor Wyoming’s best teachers. The Sheridan Press reports Alex Whitehead won the inaugural design contest for Wyoming finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. His design features mountains and the Wyoming buffalo with the award’s logo in the middle.

A Sweetwater County hospital official will be representing the challenges of rural healthcare as a member of the American Hospital Association’s Pharmacy and Drug Policy Work Group. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Kari Quickenden will join pharmacy leaders from across the nation to search for solutions for challenges in the industry.

And, according to tour provider Antelope Canyon, Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is the ninth most popular canyon in the country.