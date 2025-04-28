Around Wyoming, Monday, April 28

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 27, 1888, the first Wyoming Arbor Day was proclaimed. On April 29, 1960, Fort Laramie was designated as a national historic site. On May 1, 1867, the “Cheyenne Leader” reported abundant and exceedingly nutritious grass in Wyoming Territory, good water everywhere, mild winters and cheap rates on the railroad. It was “a cattleman’s paradise." On May 1, 1869, James Hayford started the “Laramie Daily Sentinel.” The paper lasted until 1895 when it folded as a weekly publication. On May 3, 1876, Dom Pedro II, emperor of Brazil, became the first reigning monarch to visit Wyoming. He passed through on a train. But a reporter for the “Daily Leader” in Cheyenne managed to get an onboard visit to see the monarch. He was asleep, as it was 4:30 in the morning. The reporter wrote about his snores. On May 3, 1980, the first Wyoming History Day was held in Casper.