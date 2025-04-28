© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, April 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:16 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 27, 1888, the first Wyoming Arbor Day was proclaimed. On April 29, 1960, Fort Laramie was designated as a national historic site. On May 1, 1867, the “Cheyenne Leader” reported abundant and exceedingly nutritious grass in Wyoming Territory, good water everywhere, mild winters and cheap rates on the railroad. It was “a cattleman’s paradise." On May 1, 1869, James Hayford started the “Laramie Daily Sentinel.” The paper lasted until 1895 when it folded as a weekly publication. On May 3, 1876, Dom Pedro II, emperor of Brazil, became the first reigning monarch to visit Wyoming. He passed through on a train. But a reporter for the “Daily Leader” in Cheyenne managed to get an onboard visit to see the monarch. He was asleep, as it was 4:30 in the morning. The reporter wrote about his snores. On May 3, 1980, the first Wyoming History Day was held in Casper.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

