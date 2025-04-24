© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 24, 2025 at 6:32 AM MDT

Young livestock showers will have their shot at getting some glitter next month. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Ryan Rash will be judging the Rash Bash livestock show on May 3 and 4. Rash is a national judge who put a spin on the crowning of the champion. Judges usually “slap” the winning animal on the rear end to let the showman know they won. Rash, instead, tosses a handful of glitter on the winning animal.

Powell High School speech and debaters are headed to not one, but two national competitions. The Powell Tribune reports the team placed third at the state competition. This is the first time in 10 years it’s placed. Additionally, senior Paul Cox will compete at the National Individual Event Tournament of Champions in Kansas City next month alongside four teammates. And at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Iowa in June, with four other teammates.

A University of Wyoming international studies student from Laramie will be headed to Japan. Noah Riffee has been selected for the July to October cohort as a Youth Ambassador for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka. Riffee will help with the American pavilion, showcasing the culture, music, and food.

And, according to McLuck, Wyoming’s favorite Easter candy is Kinder Eggs.
