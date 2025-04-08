Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 9

A Cheyenne firefighter has a second shot at life thanks to his friend and coworker. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports David Beightol was told last April that he needed a kidney transplant. He joined the waitlist and sent a message out to his coworkers asking if anyone was interested in being a donor. But of the several who answered, none were a match. Months later, Ryan Seaberg ran into Beightol’s wife. Through a miscommunication, he had volunteered but never been tested as a donor. So, he did the necessary steps and turned out to be a match. The transplant was able to happen just a few months later.

A Northwest College student has been named the only Wyoming semifinalist for a national scholarship. The Powell Tribune reports Abbie Stucki was picked out of more than 1,600 applicants nationwide. The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship funds whatever other scholarships haven’t up to $55,000 per year. Finalists will be named in May.

A Sherian architect has won a national award. The Sheridan Press reports Dan Stalker has been awarded a fellowship from The American Institute of Architects. He was honored for his time serving as Wyoming’s Strategic Councilor from 2022 to 2024.