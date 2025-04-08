© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 8, 2025 at 6:19 AM MDT

Those in Rock Springs may have noticed some new critters roaming around town recently. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the city hired around 300 goats to help with vegetation management. The goats moved around town, clearing weeds, fertilizing, and tilling up the areas.

Two Powell police officers were recently recognized for their heroic actions during an apartment fire. The Powell Tribune reports when Isaac Gutierrez and Kevin Bennett arrived at the complex, flames were already coming out of the side of the building. The officers didn’t hesitate and headed in multiple times to get everyone out - including rescuing a cat. The two were given plaques honoring their actions and a standing ovation.

A University of Wyoming Women’s Basketball senior topped a strong season with a special game. Allyson Fertig was selected as one of 20 nationwide to play in the Women’s College All-Star Game last weekend. She also participated in the first ever Women's College All-Star Combine. This season, Fertig became the first player in league history to lead the league in points, rebounding, blocks, and field goal percentage.

And, according to Rugs Direct, Wyomingites are the second most interested in buying a home in the nation.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

