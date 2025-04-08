Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 8

Those in Rock Springs may have noticed some new critters roaming around town recently. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the city hired around 300 goats to help with vegetation management. The goats moved around town, clearing weeds, fertilizing, and tilling up the areas.

Two Powell police officers were recently recognized for their heroic actions during an apartment fire. The Powell Tribune reports when Isaac Gutierrez and Kevin Bennett arrived at the complex, flames were already coming out of the side of the building. The officers didn’t hesitate and headed in multiple times to get everyone out - including rescuing a cat. The two were given plaques honoring their actions and a standing ovation.

A University of Wyoming Women’s Basketball senior topped a strong season with a special game. Allyson Fertig was selected as one of 20 nationwide to play in the Women’s College All-Star Game last weekend. She also participated in the first ever Women's College All-Star Combine. This season, Fertig became the first player in league history to lead the league in points, rebounding, blocks, and field goal percentage.

And, according to Rugs Direct, Wyomingites are the second most interested in buying a home in the nation.