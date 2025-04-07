© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, April 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:17 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 6, 1953, a woman in Rock Springs found a religious medallion with 40 cut and polished diamonds in a rubbish pile in her backyard. On April 7, 1869, John Campbell was sworn in as the first territorial governor of Wyoming. On April 7, 1922, ground was broken for the town of Parco, now known as Sinclair. On April 8, 1890, the election for the county seat of Natrona County was held. Casper got 296 votes and Bessemer got 697. But Bessemer may have had as few as two dozen residents at the time. So, the organizing commissioners ruled the vote fraudulent and awarded county seat status to Casper. On April 9, 1889, Francis E. Warren was reappointed as Wyoming’s territorial governor by President Benjamin Harrison. A year to the day later, he was inaugurated as the first governor of the state of Wyoming. On April 10, 1930, in Laramie, Frank McCue completed a propeller-driven motor sled designed to patrol highways and search for lost people when deep snow made other kinds of travel impossible. It was believed to be the first of its kind. On April 12, 1905, the Wyoming Wool Growers Association was founded.
