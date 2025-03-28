© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, March 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:36 AM MDT

Skier Jaelin Kauf from Alta has broken through to the top of the world in her sport. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports with her recent wins at an event in Kazakhstan, she secured the World Cup crystal globe. She is the first American woman to do so in a decade.

A Casper resident recently got a second chance at life. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Colin Anderson went into full cardiac arrest while skiing recently. He was revived thanks to ski patrol members and bystanders. New patroller Jenny Burke helped him on-scene and happened to also be a cardiothoracic surgery physician assistant. She was able to assist with his bypass surgery after.

A senior at Guernsey-Sunrise School recently got a town-wide sendoff. The Guernsey Gazette reports Jacey Clark was the state winner of the national VFW Voice of Democracy Competition. Students and staff lined the hallways of the school and there was a “go across the bridge” sendoff from the community with fire trucks and police cars as she prepared to leave for Washington, D.C.

And Fort Bridger resident Sarah Fillin has turned 99. Check the Uinta County Herald for an address you can send cards to for her March Birthday Card Party. Happy Birthday Sarah!
Ivy Engel
