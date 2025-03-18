Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 18

A Casper Spuds baseball team co-owner recently got to sing the national anthem for a national team. Oil City News reports Kristi Hack was selected from an audition video for the Savannah Bananas’ game versus the Party Animals in Georgia. The team is sort of the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball - they play their partner teams with a sense of flare and musical comedy.

A Wheatland High School graduate has earned his Wings of Green credentials at the United States Air Force Academy. The PC Record Times reports JP Anderson is in his second year at the academy. His new credentials allow him to begin training for the Wings of Blue parachute team. Only 25 cadets are selected to train each year.

A Big Horn County School District No. 1 employee and the district itself were recipients of the first ever “Wyoming School of Distinction Award.” The Lovell Chronicle reports the University of Wyoming School of Education gives the award to a school that has made a significant difference for students. Sally Bernhisel was recognized for her work and ingenuity in developing, fostering and growing a mentorship program for students.