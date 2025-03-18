© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 18, 2025 at 6:55 AM MDT

A Casper Spuds baseball team co-owner recently got to sing the national anthem for a national team. Oil City News reports Kristi Hack was selected from an audition video for the Savannah Bananas’ game versus the Party Animals in Georgia. The team is sort of the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball - they play their partner teams with a sense of flare and musical comedy.

A Wheatland High School graduate has earned his Wings of Green credentials at the United States Air Force Academy. The PC Record Times reports JP Anderson is in his second year at the academy. His new credentials allow him to begin training for the Wings of Blue parachute team. Only 25 cadets are selected to train each year.

A Big Horn County School District No. 1 employee and the district itself were recipients of the first ever “Wyoming School of Distinction Award.” The Lovell Chronicle reports the University of Wyoming School of Education gives the award to a school that has made a significant difference for students. Sally Bernhisel was recognized for her work and ingenuity in developing, fostering and growing a mentorship program for students.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

