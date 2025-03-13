Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 13

Two Powell doctors are living their dream jobs thanks to a connection they made years ago in Kansas. The Powell Tribune reports Dr. Kelly Christensen is a local who went to Kansas for residence training. He met Dr. Mike Bohlman there and convinced him to apply for a job in Powell. They’ve been working as “old fashioned family doctors” together for 30 years.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, staff from the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and Trout Unlimited recently came to the rescue of a rare fish. Buckrail reports fluctuating temperatures caused one curve of the Snake River to remain open while the rest froze. The team caught nearly 900 trapped green suckers and moved them via snowmobile to an open part of the river.

Cheyenne will hold the state’s first LEGO convention this summer. Oil City News reports the event in June will feature work from professional LEGO artists from across the country as well as interactive events. A portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Creations for Charity, which gives new LEGO sets to underprivileged kids around the world during the holidays.

And, according to ViewHomes, houses being sold in Wyoming sell in the third fastest amount of time.