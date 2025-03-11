© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:55 AM MDT

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s northeast district’s snow plows have been renamed. The Sheridan Press reports fifth graders in the area’s counties submitted names like Snokyo Drift, Plowboy Joe, Scoop Dogg, and Mike T(ice)son. The winning schools got to visit their local WYDOT office and learn more about snow plows.

A Cheyenne East High School senior has put his name in the state wrestling history books. WyoSports reports Liam Fox recently pinned his way to his fourth state wrestling championship. Only one other wrestler from his school has ever done the same.

A Cody filmmaker was invited to the Sundance Film Festival for the debut of a documentary he worked on. The Cody Enterprise reports Preston Randolph has been following the court case of American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier for over 15 years. Peltier was convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975, but Randolph believes Peltier was convicted for political purposes. The “Free Leonard Peltier Project” covers the efforts that eventually led to former Pres. Joe Biden commuting Peltier’s sentence in the final 12 minutes of his term.
