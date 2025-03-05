Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 5

A Sheridan police officer killed in the line of duty will be honored nationally. The Sheridan Press reports Sgt. Nevada Krinkee was shot in February of last year. Krinkee’s name will be inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. He will also be honored under the Fallen Heroes exhibit on the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund’s website.

A Wyoming small business was featured in a Super Bowl ad this year. Buckrail reports Jackson-based BrushBuck Wildlife Tours represented the state in Google’s “50 States, 50 Stories” campaign. It uses Google products to keep track of animal sightings.

A Washakie Medical Center employee was recently recognized with the Good Catch Award from Banner Health. Northern Wyoming News reports Erik Casebolt was cleaning the new MRI room the night before it was supposed to be used for the first time. He noticed that the cabinet handles were different than elsewhere in the hospital and after investigating, he found they were magnetic. Magnetic handles could not only interfere with and damage the MRI machine, but they could also potentially become a projectile as they are pulled toward the machine. Thanks to Casebolt, the handles were replaced before anything could happen.