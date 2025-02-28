Around Wyoming, Friday, February 28

A downhill skier with Jackson roots recently tied one world record and broke another. WyoFile reports Breezy Johnson recently came back to racing after 14 months out. As part of the U.S. Ski Team, Johnson took on the World Championships in Austria. She nabbed the gold in the women’s downhill by just .15 seconds. Then, less than 36 hours later, Johnson teamed up with Mikaela Shiffrin to win the team-combined gold medal as well. She now has tied the record for world medals, with 15, and broken the record for golds, with eight.

In other skiing news, the University of Wyoming Nordic Ski Teams recently pulled out their own gold wins. At a race in Colorado, both the men’s and women’s competitions were decided by tiebreakers, which UW won.

A Casper center for disability services has been recognized with a regional award. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Child Development Center provides families with guidance and disability services from birth until age 21. The center was recognized by the Daniels Fund for its Medal of Excellence award. It stood out from over 500 other non-profits.

And, according to home warranty experts at Cinch Home Services, Wyoming has the second largest average home size in the country.