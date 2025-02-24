Around Wyoming, Monday, February 24

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 23, 1940, a service station attendant in Cheyenne argued with an armed robber for long enough that the robber left without taking any money. On February 24, 1916, the Cheyenne men’s club discussed whether Prohibition really does or does not prohibit. On February 27, 1888, Joseph M. Carey introduced a bill in the U.S. House to admit Wyoming as a state. On February 29, 1940, a Cheyenne teenager served as Wyoming’s “leap year” governor for the day. Sadly, there's no such opportunity this year, because it's not a leap year. On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the act establishing Yellowstone National Park. On March 1, 1942, Eleanor Roosevelt visited Cheyenne.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 26, 1886, state Rep. N.J. O’Brien of Laramie County introduced House Bill 87 to provide for the establishment of a university in Laramie.