Protests are set to take place on Presidents Day. Here's why

Protests are set to take place in several major cities across the U.S. on Monday, the Presidents Day holiday, according to activists.

These demonstrations are being organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for "50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement." The protests are a response to what organizers describe as "the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration." This marks the second nationwide protest by the group, following an event held on Feb. 5.

The protests follow a series of executive orders signed by President Trump, including actions led by billionaire Elon Musk, which have been criticized for their aims to diminish the role of the federal government.

Organizers like Sydney Wilson — a local organizer in Pittsburgh and national press liaison for 50501— tell NPR that holding the protests on a day dedicated to celebrating U.S. presidents is an ideal moment.

"We are going out and protesting because we are concerned by our current president's actions," Wilson says. "We figured it was a nice little punch."

Here's what you should know about the 50501 Movement and the protests on Presidents Day.

It started on Reddit

The idea for a day of protest in each state originated on Reddit by a user named Evolved_Fungi in late January. The concept quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, according to organizers.

The first nationwide protest by 50501 occurred on Feb. 5. And while it did not attract the hundreds of thousands of protesters seen on Jan. 21, 2017 — the day after Trump's first inauguration — thousands of people participated in total across cities and at state capitols, including in Connecticut, Colorado and Hawaii. The organization estimates there were nearly 80 protests across 88 cities.

During those protests, participants called for Trump's impeachment and removal from office, demanded an investigation into Elon Musk — who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency — and sought the reinstatement of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives that have been rescinded through executive orders.

For the next wave of protests, set to take place on Monday at state capitols again and in Washington, D.C., Wilson says they expect a similar turnout, if not larger than the previous one. Their demands remain unchanged.

"We are still very much calling for the removal of Elon Musk. We find it very concerning that there is a non-government official that has the access that he does," Wilson says. "And we would like to see the strengthening of anti-discrimination legislation."

The group is also advocating for an investigation into Trump's presidential appointees, especially those connected to Project 2025, such as Russell Vought, the architect of the conservative agenda.

Wilson says the 50501 Movement plans to hold more protests in the future.

Who is supporting 50501?

The protests are being coordinated with Political Revolution, a group founded in 2016 after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' — an independent who caucuses with Democrats — presidential campaign. The 50501 group consists of volunteers and leaders who "have been on the front lines of justice, marching in support of Black Lives Matter, women's rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and disability rights," the organization says.

The group says it is not affiliated with any political party, and they describe Monday's protest as a "call to action."

"The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities," the group said in a statement. "We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People. We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person's worth is less than another's."

The protests and the 50501 movement have garnered substantial support across social media platforms, boasting more than 102,000 members on their Reddit page and more than 7,000 on Discord.

Additionally, Smart Girls, an organization founded by comedian and actress Amy Poehler and producer Meredith Walker, has promoted the upcoming protests.

Local and state Democratic lawmakers have also supported the protests. During the Feb. 5 protests, several Michigan state House Democrats joined demonstrators at the state Capitol.

