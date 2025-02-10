© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, February 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 10, 2025 at 6:34 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 9, 1868, the first public school in Cheyenne was established with 100 students. On February 11, 1915, Casper High School students won the 7th annual “wall scaling contest” in Cheyenne. On February 14, 1894, “Bill Barlow’s Budget” published a story of a Rawlins man who was stung by a scorpion while taking a bath. On February 14, 1959, the Central Wyoming Ski Corporation dedicated the new Hogadon Ski Area on Casper Mountain. On February 15, 1869, the first school in Laramie opened. On February 15, 1955, the state motto of “Equal Rights” was adopted.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 9, 1950, Piedmont, a German Schnauzer and campus mascot, saved the lives of 60 students by barking to wake them up after the dormitory filled with carbon monoxide from a malfunctioning furnace.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
