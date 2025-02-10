Around Wyoming, Monday, February 10

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 9, 1868, the first public school in Cheyenne was established with 100 students. On February 11, 1915, Casper High School students won the 7th annual “wall scaling contest” in Cheyenne. On February 14, 1894, “Bill Barlow’s Budget” published a story of a Rawlins man who was stung by a scorpion while taking a bath. On February 14, 1959, the Central Wyoming Ski Corporation dedicated the new Hogadon Ski Area on Casper Mountain. On February 15, 1869, the first school in Laramie opened. On February 15, 1955, the state motto of “Equal Rights” was adopted.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 9, 1950, Piedmont, a German Schnauzer and campus mascot, saved the lives of 60 students by barking to wake them up after the dormitory filled with carbon monoxide from a malfunctioning furnace.