Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss Palestinian developments

TEL AVIV, Israel — Egypt announced Sunday it would host a summit of Arab leaders later in the month, amid alarm in the region over President Trump's proposals regarding the future of Gaza.

A statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry says the summit is being called in response to a Palestinian request.

It said the leaders will gather on Feb. 27 to discuss "the new and dangerous developments in the Palestinian issue."

Arab states have rejected Trump's recent comments about relocating Gaza's residents and creating a "Riviera of the Middle East" there, as have Palestinian leaders.

Trump made the proposal Tuesday when he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington D.C. Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday, Trump said he viewed the proposal as "a real estate transaction, where we'll be an investor in that part of the world." He added that he was in "no rush to do anything."

Several countries also condemned a suggestion by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — that Saudi Arabia has enough land for a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu appeared to be joking in response to a slip by an Israeli TV interviewer, but his words reverberated through the region at a time when tensions are running high.

Copyright 2025 NPR