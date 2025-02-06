© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 6, 2025 at 6:41 AM MST

A new Heart Mountain Interpretive Center employee has been checking off her Wyoming bucket list. The Powell Tribune reports Haruka Takaku came to the center from Japan. One of her first goals was to drive a “Wyoming” truck. She got to take a Ford F-150 4x4 with the largest cab they make and a 6.5-foot bed for a spin while wearing a traditional kimono, which made it feel even more special. Now, she hopes to ride in a combine during harvest season, pilot a snowmobile, climb Heart Mountain and ride a horse before she finishes her two years in America.

Downtown Upton has a new mural to enjoy. The Newcastle News Letter Journal reports local artist Bailey Crackel recently completed a huge painting of the U.S. flag, plus the six military branch seals and a bald eagle on the side of the local VFW post.

The Sheridan First United Methodist Church recently wrapped up an extensive restoration project of its stained glass windows. The Sheridan Press reports they’re from the 1920s and have sustained damage over the years. The church replaced more than 50 pieces of cracked glass and yellowed plexiglass that was protecting the windows.

And, according to social casino website McLuck, Wyoming is the best state in the country for shoppers.
