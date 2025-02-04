© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 4, 2025 at 6:04 AM MST

Did you know that Wyoming briefly had two companies of women’s militia?

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, newspapers called them “girl guards” and, sometimes, “amazons.” Two teams of young women, mostly teenagers, began drilling and practicing as Wyoming was fighting for statehood. They used wooden rifles and practiced drill patterns out of a manual from the Knights of Pythias. Their female captains carried Knights-of-Pythias-style swords as well.

The first team wasCompany K. The group gave its first performance at the Merchant Carnival on October 22, 1889. On October 30, Company K performed at a statehood rally. As Wyoming’s bid for statehood was being held up by its allowing women to vote, one newspaper suggested sending the company to Washington, “[a]s a good, graceful and lovely lobbyist” to persuade congressmen and senators that “the women of Wyoming at least were deserving of statehood.”

A rival, Company H, was formed in April 1890, and they, too, received high praise in the papers. Both companies performed during Cheyenne’s huge statehood celebrations on July 23 that year - Wyoming had officially joined the Union just 13 days before that. Both companies disbanded after the celebration.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.