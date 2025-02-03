Around Wyoming, Monday, February 3

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 2, 1943, the Wyoming Supreme Court decided that common law marriage was invalid. On February 4, 1899, the first town election was held in Thermopolis. One hundred nineteen votes were cast. On February 5, 1882, “The Cheyenne Daily Sun” recommended gargling lager beer as a cure for sore throat. On February 5, 1884, the Warm Springs post office in Carbon County was renamed Saratoga after the fashionable resort in New York state called Saratoga Springs. On February 5, 1927, the meadowlark was designated as the state bird. On February 7, 1895, Estelle Reel was inaugurated as Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction. She was the first woman in Wyoming elected to a statewide office. On February 7, 1936, 153 gallons of moonshine was seized by federal, state, and county authorities in Diamondville. On February 8, 1928, a Laramie doctor announced that he had found a cure for hiccups. Sadly, we don’t know what it was.