Around Wyoming, Monday, January 27

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 29, 1920, national Prohibition went into effect, seven months after Wyoming’s state prohibition law. On January 29, 1929, Casper’s delegation to the Wyoming Legislature proposed a bill that would move the state capital from Cheyenne to Casper. It failed. On January 29, 1958, Charles Starkweather and his accomplice Caril Fugate were captured outside of Douglas after a 10-victim killing spree across Nebraska and Wyoming. On January 31, 1917, the Indian paintbrush was adopted as the state flower. That same day, Gov. John B. Kendrick signed the bill creating the Wyoming state flag. On February 1, 1940, the Union Pacific’s “tater train” toured southeast Wyoming. It was a 10-car potato exhibit and demonstration train. On February 1, 1947, the cottonwood was adopted as the state tree.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on January 29, 1964, the UW ski coach, Ray Heid, attended the Winter Olympics to take film for training. Heid was known as the Cowboy Skier for the signature duster and cowboy hat he wore on the slopes.